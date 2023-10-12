Throughout the 12 seasons of the sitcom, there is one distinctive element that helped locate Howard in an instant.

The Big Bang Theory said goodbye in 2019, after 12 successful seasons that catapulted its cast and the geek world to unsuspected heights. The serie inherited the formula of Friends, Seinfeld or How I Met Your Mother, to present a very different group of friends in their conflicted lives in Los Angeles.

Each cast member had a unique dress code, although perhaps the most distinctive were those of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and his geeky t-shirts and Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and his loud, tight pants accompanied by no less loud shirts.

When The Big Bang Theory completed filming its final season, it seemed inevitable that the actors who had been giving life to the protagonists for more than a decade would not take anything from the set.

So what Warner He did everything in his power to prevent it, including placing locator microchips in some objects on the series’ set. But they did not have the cunning of Simon Helberg.

The object that Simon Helberg took from The Big Bang Theory

The costume elements were less controlled and the Howard Wolowitz actor was clear about what object to take home to remember the years in which he had to put on his character’s tight pants.

Simon Helberg took the NES controller-shaped belt buckle which he wore in the pilot episode. In an interview with TVLine, the star, who we recently saw on SkyShowtime’s Poker Face, highlighted that she was an object that reminded her of that great, although uncomfortable, wardrobe.

“I grabbed the belt buckle from the Nintendo controller I used in the pilot. It’s small and indestructible and it means something to me: the character completely took shape when I put on that crazy costume that Mary Quigley designed so brilliantly. Although, as soon as I I took those pants off, I was glad to hang them up.”

Despite Warner’s attempts to prevent people from taking away a souvenir of his 12 years working on The Big Bang Theory, there are always loopholes that allow this to happen, which is also his thing, in moderation.