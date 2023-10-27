Suara.com – Honda plans to mass produce solid-state batteries for electric cars by the end of the 2020s, said President and CEO of Honda Motor Co Toshihiro Mibe in a press conference with journalists from Indonesia at Honda Headquarters in Aoyama, Tokyo, Japan, Friday (27/ 10/2023).

This plan is similar to that of fellow countryman Toyota, which also has the ambition to produce this new type of battery around 2028. Until now, the development of solid-state batteries is still ongoing.

Mibe, said that Honda is developing solid-state batteries. This type of battery has a number of advantages, including in terms of cost, power storage capacity and a better level of safety because it is not flammable.

However, Mibe admits that the technology required to develop solid-state batteries is very difficult, including in the production process.

As an illustration, the lithium-ion batteries used in electric cars today have the advantage of being a liquid electrolyte which makes it easier for ions to flow back and forth between the anode and cathode.

While solid-state batteries feature a solid electrolyte, which requires certain fabrication techniques and material selection to facilitate ion flow.

Therefore, he said, Honda is starting the pilot line stage of developing all-solid-state batteries at their production facilities.

“We are currently starting a pilot line on our production line, possibly next year and of course this will lead to mass production which is planned for the late 2020s,” said Mibe.

It is known that Honda Motor Co. budgeted 8 trillion yen or around IDR 915 trillion for research and development over the next decade, with a target of launching 30 electric vehicle models globally by 2030.

A large part of the investment is allocated to electrification and software technology. Around 43 billion yen or the equivalent of approximately IDR 4.9 trillion for solid-state battery production.

Honda targets to produce 2 million electric vehicles per year by 2030.