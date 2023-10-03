loading…

Russia has deployed Storm-Z troops, a battalion of convicts, to the front lines in Ukraine. Photo/REUTERS

MOSCOW – Russia has deployed “Storm-Z” troops to the front lines in Ukraine. The troops were battalions consisting of convicts, drunkards and naughty soldiers.

The deployment of the “Storm-Z” troops was revealed by Reuters, Tuesday (3/10/2023), citing 13 sources familiar with the matter—including five fighters in the unit.

The sources said only a few people were able to tell their story.

“Storm fighters, they’re just meat,” said one regular soldier from army unit number 40318 deployed near the town of Bakhmut, a hotly contested region in eastern Ukraine in May and June.

He said he had provided medical treatment to a group of six or seven Storm-Z fighters injured on the battlefield. He admitted to disobeying orders from a commander—whose name he did not know—to leave the men behind.

He does not know why the commander gave such an order, but claims that it symbolizes how Storm-Z fighters are considered of lower value than regular troops by the officers.

The soldier, who did not want to be named because he fears prosecution in Russia for discussing the war openly, said he was sympathetic to the men’s plight.

“If commanders catch someone with the smell of alcohol on their breath, then they immediately send them to the Storm squad,” he said.

When contacted by Reuters, officers at unit number 40318 refused to comment on Storm-Z and ended the call.