A very complicated week awaits Silvia in the Plaza de los Frutos. The woman, who was very excited about her wedding plans, is going to make a radical change in her life when she discovers the whole truth. Will she lean on Quintero?

The one who is also not willing to follow Cupid’s arrows is Roman. The young man does not plan to return to either Alicia or Lola. Have you permanently closed the door to love?

In addition, Malena will return to the neighborhood by surprise, leaving everyone uncertain. Will Lola confess that she is her real mother? We will see it in the next chapters of Amar es para siempre.