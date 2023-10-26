We interviewed Carlos Areces and Silvia Abril, the protagonists of Alimañas, the black comedy that premieres this October 27.

Being an actor is not always an easy task and not only because of the instability of this profession, but also because of the difficulties that filming sometimes entails. And if not, tell the actress Silvia Abril who had a really bad time during the filming of her latest movieAlimañas, with which the actor Jordi Sánchez has made his debut as a screenwriter and film director.

On the tape, Abril plays a daughter-in-law who is very determined to get the inheritance that her mother-in-law once promised her. which will lead her to suffer all kinds of calamities, from being soaked to having to endure two hours of makeup a day in order to completely change her appearance. But the actress takes it with a lot of humor.

“They paid me little for what they paid me in this film, and I am one of the highest paid of the entire cast,” the actress jokes in the interview she gave us to Hobbycine. “The truth is that in the end I like it when things get complicated, for there to be a bit of action, for an accident to happen, now I’m all soaked…”

However, to which Her own mother is not very convinced by the roles that the actress chooses. “I spend three quarters of the movie soaked, so much so that my mother told me: ‘But can’t you make a movie in which you look cute in the first quarter of an hour?’ (…) But this bothers me. has fun, everything that involves playing ugly, I love it.

The water problem

When we asked the actors of Alimañas what the most complicated scene in the film had been, none of them hesitated to answer: those that involved water. “I was missing the water thing,” he admitted. Carlos Areces, “They put us on a set at night, with all the discomfort that that entails, and with cold water. They always have to wet you with cold water.”

“That’s not true, because they sprayed me with hot water,” Silvia Abril revealed to the surprise of her partner, who seemed to understand at that moment why the comedian is the best paid in the cast. Vermin premieres on October 27 in theaters.