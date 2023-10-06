Are you looking for a truly original plan for Halloween without leaving home? If you are passionate about everything that has to do with Silent Hill, you will love Konami’s proposal for this year’s Halloween. Among other things, because you will have the opportunity to shape the canon of the saga forever. Well, you and everyone who participates in the premiere of Silent Hill Ascension.

Halfway between the interactive series and the social experiment, Silent Hill Ascension It is an experience integrated within the lore of the psychological horror saga. What’s more, what gives it special value is that It takes place in rigorous directso that all those attending the broadcast will determine what happens in it.

There are many more or less similar ideas in the streaming era, of course, but Silent Hill Ascension brings something new and truly unique: its creators do not control the consequences and the decisions will be recorded within the universe of Silent Hill forever.

The series has been produced by Genvid Interactive in collaboration with Konami and will serve to present new monsters and nightmares in the universe itself Silent Hill that we have seen in the games, as well as protagonists created for the occasion who will give us a complete perspective of a plot that develops on a global scale.

How to take part? Silent Hill Ascension bet on the serial format and the first broadcast will take place in the early hours of Halloween: in Spain we will have to wait at 3 in the morning on Wednesday, November 1. Coincidence or not, just at the end of the witching hour. In the new continent the premiere will be the same Tuesday, October 31 at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

The place of the appointment, on the other hand, will be your own cell phone. More specifically through the official apps for iOS and Android that can be downloaded completely free of charge.

In a 2023 full of great games and highly anticipated releases, Silent Hill returns just in time for Halloween with the aspiration of starting a new phenomenon that goes beyond the screens. Delegating the future of the saga to the fans is a risky move, it must be said, but that is precisely what makes this initiative so interesting. Success or not, if you are passionate about Survival Horror, this is a plan that will be hard to resist. Above all, being a holiday the next day.

