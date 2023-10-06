Konami and Genvid Entertainment have announced that the interactive series Silent Hill: Ascension will debut on October 31stjust in time for Halloween.

The series will follow the events of several main characters spread across the world, tormented by new and terrifying monsters inextricably linked to the fictional Silent Hill. Lurking in the shadows, these monsters threaten to consume people, their families, their children, and entire cities drawn into darkness by recent murders, guilt, and long-suppressed fears.

Those interested can already pre-register on App Store e Google Playbut it will also be possible to use it via the official site. The applications can be installed from 9.01am on October 31st, thus guaranteeing access to some contents before theworld premiere scheduled for 3:00 the following November 1st.