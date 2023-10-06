Genvid Entertainment e Konami Digital Entertainment have announced the release date of their interactive series Silent Hill Ascensionwhich as already anticipated yesterday will debut on October 31, 2023. To better prepare fans for the official launch and first live stream, the free streaming app is now available for pre-registration on the App Store and Google Play, and for desktop browsers on Ascension.com starting October 31st .

The Silent Hill Ascension streaming app is available now for pre-registration on the App Store and Google Play. App installation will begin on Tuesday, October 31st at 9:01 am. Fans will thus be able to access some exclusive content from the game before the world premiere. The Silent Hill Ascension series premiere will be live-streamed on mobile apps and Ascension.com starting at 3am on Wednesday, November 1

The new title of the series will follow the events of several main characters spread across the world, tormented by new and terrifying monsters inextricably linked to the imaginary Silent Hill. Lurking in the shadows, these monsters threaten to consume people, their families, their children, and entire cities drawn into darkness by recent murders, guilt, and long-suppressed fears.

6 October 2023

