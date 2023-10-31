Developed by Genvid Entertainment and published by Konami, SILENT HILL: Ascension arrives tonight following an event in which the main information of the Japanese team’s horror production will be introducedand will be available on mobile and on site of the work.

“Audiences will experience SILENT HILL: Ascension for the first time tonight and we have no idea what choices they will make or how everything will evolve,” Jacob Navok said, CEO of Genvid. “It’s a perfect time for Halloween, where, over the next few months, audiences will shape this one-of-a-kind horror series. What happens tonight will shape the future of these new SILENT HILL characters.”

