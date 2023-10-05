The launch of Silent Hill: Ascension is scheduled for October 31, 2023. While the “interactive streaming series” will officially debut this year, a Google Play listing updated Monday has a late October launch date and a world premiere scheduled for 3 a.m. in Italy. Below is the announcement:

Silent Hill: Ascension launches on October 31st. Hear the world premiere live at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

According to developer Genvid Technologies, the application offers:

A unique mix of streaming entertainment and video game where audiences can influence the outcome of the characters, worlds and stories they love. The series follows several main characters from locations around the world as they are tormented by terrifying new Silent Hill monsters. Lurking in the shadows, these monsters threaten to consume people, their children, and entire cities as they are dragged into darkness by both recent murders and long-suppressed guilt and fears. Join this immersive journey as your decisions shape the story, leading to gripping moments of redemption, suffering, or damnation.

Furthermore, Silent Hill: Ascension will feature “live daily story scenes where each day is different from the last based on your actions and the audience’s decisions.” Ascension Day one of several Silent Hill projects currently in development. The developer Medium Bloober Team is working on the remake of Silent Hill 2While Silent Hill Townfall is in development at the Scottish studio NoCode and will be published by Annapurna Interactivee Silent Hill F is a “completely new story set in 1960s Japan with a beautiful story, but at the same time horrible world.”

The launch of Silent Hill: Ascension is scheduled for October 31, 2023.