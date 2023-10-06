After so many years of waiting, Konami will finally bring back Silent Hill with not just 1 or 2, but several multimedia experiences. The closest is Silent Hill: Ascension, which we already know when it will be available.

As anticipated thanks to the project page on the Google Play Store, Silent Hill: Ascension will premiere on Halloween, on October 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM (Mexico City time).

We remind you that this is not a game, but an interactive series, since the audience will be able to vote to decide the fate of the characters in the story.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

When will the Silent Hill series air?

The interactive series will be broadcast weekly and the public will be able to tune in either through the Silent Hill: Ascension application on mobile devices with iOS or Android, or on the project’s website, Ascension.com.

Starting October 31, a new “scene” will premiere daily at the same time, in which the audience will make the decisions live. At the end of the week, there will be an episode that will be the result of community decisions. This will happen until the end of the series, scheduled for May 2024.

Very soon you will be able to help write the story of Silent Hill: Ascension

Will Silent Hill: Ascension have Latin Spanish subtitles or dubbing?

According to the details, in the transmissions you can find puzzles and quick time events (QTE) that will be linked to the fate of the characters.

If you miss an episode or scene, you won’t have to worry, since all the material will be available on the project website, so you can catch up whenever you want, although you won’t be able to participate in live voting.

Unfortunately, it is not known if the Silent Hill: Ascension series will have Latin Spanish subtitles or dubbing, so at the moment the only confirmed language is English. However, it is important to mention that the Ascension.com page is localized in Spanish.

Something interesting is that Genvid Entertainment revealed that it has “other partnerships” planned that it will talk about later.

In case you missed it: fans find forgotten detail from Silent Hill 3.

Are you waiting for this new Silent Hill project? Tell us in the comments.

You can find more news related to Silent Hill by visiting this page.

Related video: Do ​​we need to talk about Silent Hill…

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News