Silent Hill Ascension, the massive interactive project hybrid between a series and a video game, already has a release date, at a very bad time for Europeans.

Silent Hill Ascension It finally has a release date. The first official project in the saga for eleven years is not a game, but it is not exactly a television series either: it is a massive interactive live event (or MILE) created by Genvid Technologies.

What does this mean? The details are not very clear. Konami has talked about how broadcasts and decision-making will work, but no dates or platforms have been finalized yet.

But through the PlayStore (for Android) it has been revealed (apparently ahead of time) that Silent Hill Ascension will be released on 31 October at 9 PM ET… which in Spain (CEST time) will be 3:00 on November 1.

Remember, in any case, that Silent Hill Ascension is the spearhead of a new wave of games that Konami has outsourced to several studios, including Silent Hill 2 by Bloober Team.

How Silent Hill Ascension will work (and what happens if you can’t see it live)

Bad news for European fans: Silent Hill Ascension It’s going to be released in the middle of the night, when most people are probably sleeping (or at a Halloween party).

And this is about a live event, so it is important to be live to influence the story. At least, if you want to actively participate, voting on decisions that affect the hours of cinematics created.

Silent Hill Ascension is like a series broadcast on streaming, but the events are yet to be decided, and will depend on the decisions of the public, which will generate a single canonical branch.

If you are not live, or you don’t mind participating, you can watch it later on a delayed basis, but you will no longer be able to change the story. The beauty of this is that players will be able to influence the story (in a democratic way, at least), and it will evolve even when you are not watching it.

We are waiting for Konami to announce more details of Silent Hill Ascensionwhich we now know will be released on October 31 (or the early morning of November 1 in Spain) and you will be able to “play” it through Android phones (among other platforms, we assume).