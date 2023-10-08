Bloober Team could have the new version of the game ready for an imminent release.

Silent Hill 2 would be close to its launch

News about the remake of Silent Hill 2 would be on the way after a new movement that has raised all suspicions. If a few days ago Silent Hill Ascension revealed its release date in the most unexpected way, now it seems that the remake will be the next to offer news to celebrate the return of the horror saga after Konami paralyzed the series during the last decade when opted to move away from triple A games for consoles, canceling Hideo Kojima’s legendary PT project.

Luckily, Konami announced the return of Silent Hill last year with multiple games, one of them being Silent Hill 2 Remake, which it would bring back. one of the most acclaimed games in the franchise. Although details of the title are unknown given that not many previews have been offered nor have it been seen in the numerous events of recent months, it seems that a series of Steam changes anticipate imminent news.

Information about Steam achievements, Brazilian and Ukrainian subtitles has been added to the Silent Hill 2 Remake Steam page pic.twitter.com/fA0gvEIUny — Lost in Silent Hill (@LostinSilentH) October 6, 2023

Specifically, the Silent Hill 2 Steam page has been recently updated adding game achievements and new supported subtitles, suggesting that the title may be closer to release, especially since achievements are one of the latest additions to games. Likewise, the subtitles are not generated until all the dialogues are recorded, so these new indications indicate that the project would be in its final stages of development.

Silent Hill 2 Remake will be a much bigger game

One of the latest rumors of this new Silent Hill 2 indicated that the new Bloober Team game will be twice as big as the original Konami game, while the voice actor who doubles James Sunderland, protagonist of this horror adventure, will be was tongue-in-cheek when commenting that it is most likely that the remake will arrive in early 2024so its next trailer or announcement would be truly close.

