Egy Maulana Vikri was one of the names who also scored a goal in the second leg of the Brunei Darussalam vs Indonesian National Team match in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in the Asian zone.

In the Indonesian National Team’s match against Brunei Darussalam, the Garuda Squad again led by 6 goals without reply, aka the final score was 6-0 for Indonesia.

Egy Maulana Vikri has recently been the topic of much discussion on social media because his performance is considered to be declining by Indonesian football fans.

However, in the match on Tuesday (17/10/2023) evening, Egy Maulana Vikri showed off again by contributing one goal against Brunei Darussalam.

In a video uploaded by the Indonesian National Team’s official Instagram account @timnas.indonesia, Egy’s goal started with Rizky Ridho’s pass into the area in the penalty box which was met with Hokky Caraka’s header.

Hokky Caraka’s header was finally confirmed as a beautiful goal by Egy Maulana Vikri in the match against Brunei Darussalam.

“Egy, boss, SHAKE IT!!

Indonesia 3-0 Brunei Darussalam,” wrote the account @timnas.indonesia as a caption for his upload.

The upload was immediately enlivened by Egy Maulana Vikri’s fans. Many have questioned netizens who have been calling this Dewa United player names.

“Which Egy mesi is the one who said Egy (twice laughing emoji) kwkw,” wrote the account @always_forefer.

“Where is the one who mocked Egy (laughing emoji),” replied the account @fitriarskii.

However, behind a number of fans’ praise for Egy Maulana Vikri, there are also other netizens who think physical exercise is necessary. Some even said that Egy Maulana Fikri’s goal was only because he was lucky.

“Need more physical exercise, Egy,” wrote @abdurahman_bin_auf

“A Lawak. Hoki aje tuh,” said rizkyaditiya14.