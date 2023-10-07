Sony’s most important studios have been very quiet lately to the point that it is unknown what projects they are working on. The person responsible for God of War, although he released the most recent installment just 1 year ago, apparently could be preparing a new project in the series.

There is a lot of speculation about what SIE Santa Monica Studio is preparing after God of War Ragnarök, it is especially after one of the most reputable informants in the industry appeared and revealed that the studio would have a new project in the franchise in production. Well, there is another reliable source that supports this information.

We are talking about the informant specialized in film ViewerAnon, who through his Twitter account released information about SIE Santa Monica Studio.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: news summary for week 35 of 2023

Is SIE Santa Monica Studio working on a new God of War?

“This is how you reduce the gap between releases perhaps while letting greener (less experienced) teams work on the quasi-sequel with the tools and support in place,” ViewerAnon opined about how studios take advantage titles that have just been launched to expand their history through spin-off, standalone or independent games, which are experiences of equal quality and resources, but smaller in size, such as Uncharted: Lost Legacy and that serve as a bridge between each AAA premiere.

The interesting thing is that the informant then assured that Santa Monica Studio is working on “something new” for God of War, although he could not define if it is a DLC for God of War Ragnarök or if it is a quasi-sequel that he talked about.

“Santa Monica Studio is working on something new for God of War and I wonder if it will be Ragnarök DLC or a quasi-sequel,” ViewerAnon said.

ViewerAnon could not define if the new God of War project is a sequel or an independent game

What project is SIE Santa Monica Studio working on?

We remind you that ViewerAnon has proven to be a reliable source when it comes to projects in the film industry and its track record of success is outstanding. On a few occasions he has also spoken about video game projects, like this one.

So far, neither SIE Santa Monica Studio nor PlayStation have spoken about the studio’s new project, but it is almost a fact that it is already working on something new, taking into account that God of War Ragnarök debuted almost 1 year ago.

Clues suggest that the Californian developer would be working on a science fiction project led by Cory Barlog, which could well be in parallel development to the supposed new content of God of War, but it is nothing more than speculation.

In case you missed it: SIE Santa Monica Studio would be looking for staff to work on more God of War.

Would you like to see a new God of War project or what do you think is the game that SIE Santa Monica is cooking? Tell us in the comments.

God of War Ragnarök is available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. You can find more news related to it by visiting this page.

Related video: God of War Ragnarök – First Trailer | PlayStation Showcase 2021

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News