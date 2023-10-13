‘Side B’ is firmer and fuller or has a more harmonious and sculpted shape. In Italy, requests for plastic surgery to retouch, plump or shape the buttocks are increasing. A question that concerns both the classic technique with the implantation of prostheses, and that of lipofilling with own fat taken from areas where it is in excess, and the more recent, more ‘soft and fast’, with injections of an ad hoc hyaluronic acid to be done in the clinic. This was reported to Adnkronos Salute by plastic surgeon Fabio Fantozzi, student of the Brazilian surgeon Ivo Pitanguy, world pioneer of the ‘beauty scalpel’, and president of the Association of Pitanguy’s students in Europe.

“The buttocks represent an important anatomical area in the body contour because they greatly complement a woman’s femininity”, states the Roman surgeon. “They have their own shape, roundness, very precise anthropometric characteristics which must be carefully studied to be improved with plastic surgery, with excellent results, while maintaining – he warns – some characteristics of shape and volume which cannot be altered, which must remain natural , otherwise” the ‘B side’ “appears fake, surgical indeed. The increase in demand in recent years, even in Italy, is closely linked to the phenomenon of social media and technology in general which, thanks to the ease of photographing oneself and showing oneself , have exasperated the attention to image, control, comparison, with a greater awareness of one’s body, including defects. Therefore, we are more aware of imperfections and we turn to the surgeon to correct them.”

What are the techniques used in detail? “Given that each case must always be studied first to understand how the buttocks present themselves, whether they have a ‘defect’ in volume or shape – explains Fantozzi – the volume can be created first of all by positioning intramuscular prostheses, a technique that has been performed for years ’90s in Brazil and today throughout the world, even though – he underlines – only 10% of plastic surgeons are able to fit a prosthesis. The operation must be done in the operating room, under anesthesia, and lasts forever, unless having to remove the prosthesis in case of breakage, for example in an accident or otherwise”.

“The second technique for reshaping the buttocks – continues the plastic surgeon – is an evolution of liposuction, that is, previously only the excess fat was removed in some areas of the bottom, today this fat is removed from one side – perhaps in the so-called ‘culottes’ cheval’ on the hips or inside the thigh – and is reintroduced where needed, where the buttock appears emptied, thus creating a real liposculpture. This procedure also requires anesthesia and an operating room”. As for duration over time, “normally – specifies Fantozzi – a third of the fat remains and the rest is absorbed, but in general there is a very regenerating action, because once the fat has been introduced it regenerates the receiving tissue”.

“The latest method, which has existed for a few years – continues the specialist – is the one that uses a particular hyaluronic acid, ‘designed’ by a German company specifically for the body, and not to be confused with that of fillers for the face which has a completely different structure and molecular weight. This technique allows you to make small increases, with an effect that lasts a year. It is done in the clinic and, even if it is a simple procedure, it perhaps requires a day of ‘tranquility’ : in short, once you leave the studio, you can’t go to the gym or anything else. It is usually chosen by people who want to avoid the operating room, have a result that is not too ‘important’, who want to make a small increase perhaps to look better to the summer costume test, without the retouching being too conspicuous”.

Fantozzi observes that “in 2000, when I trained in Brazil, it was a completely different world. In the last 20 years, as highlighted by the American Society of Plastic Surgery, there has been a 300% increase in operations, but what is the most changed – he points out – is this sector globalization too. Previously we looked at Brazil as the homeland of surgery, today Europe too, with Italy, Germany and Spain at the top of the ranking, have very important numbers. And with the advent of social media , the differences between one country and another no longer exist. Just as there are no longer taboos, geographical differences, much less wealth or social class differences in the request for plastic surgery.” As for age, “it has dropped a lot both due to the retouching of the face and the body, and many times we find ourselves having to slow down patients who require ever greater volumes and dimensions. Unfortunately, we are not always successful and often, if not we satisfy them, they change surgeon”, concludes the expert.