Sicuritalia acquires the cooperative business Servizi Fiduciari and raises wages by 38%

Sicuritalia, leader in Italy in the security sector, second private operator in Europe, present in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Holland, with 750 million euros in consolidated revenues, has acquired the company managed by the Servizi Fiduciari cooperative, already a member of the consortium Sicuritalia Group Service, and at the same time signed an agreement with the unions for a 38% salary increase plan, which involves 6,729 unarmed security service workers. The transaction was concluded with the support of BonelliErede, De Fusco Labour&Legal and Deloitte Financial Advisory. For Sicuritalia, we read in a note, this is an important investment in the sector, with 100 million euros expected for the next five years, which provides workers with safety, guaranteeing improved conditions, with paychecks that will rise up to 1,380 when fully operational. euros per month.

The decision closes the circle of a story that started last June 22nd, with an inspection activity by the Guardia di Finanza and the judicial control order by the Court of Milan of the Servizi Fiduciari cooperative, accused of “corporalism” due to the payment to the workers with wages that are too low, deemed to be in violation of Article 36 of the Constitution, even though provided for in the reference national labor contract, renewed last May 30th by the employers’ associations in the sector and by the comparatively most representative trade union organizations in the country (CGIL, CISL, Uil and Ugl). An event which in just a few weeks saw the extension of judicial control by the Court of Milan to other leading companies in the sector, with the same motivation.

At the beginning of September, the ruling of the Administrative Court of Lombardy clarifies and agrees with the Servizi Fiduciari cooperative, canceling the provision with which the Labor Inspectorate had prescribed the retroactive application of the “Multiservices” employment contract (specific to the cleaning and facility management) and confirming the correct application by the company of the “Supervision and Trust Services” employment contract.

It is in this complex and unconventional scenario, characterized by an intense political debate regarding the possibility of introducing a unified minimum wage by law, that Sicuritalia intervenes to acquire the company of the Servizi Fiduciari cooperative, not capable of independently proceeding with an adjustment of wages, however necessary due to the changed conditions of the cost of living and the labor market, and to ensure continuity for the 6,729 workers involved, recognizing them, also in convergence with the guidelines outlined by the judiciary, a salary increase which, when fully operational, , anticipating the next steps of collective bargaining, will bring them to 1,380 euros per month.

Great satisfaction is expressed by Lorenzo Manca, President and CEO of the Sicuritalia Group: “with this operation Sicuritalia strengthens its leadership in the security sector, with an unprecedented investment in Italy in terms of quantity of resources provided and number of workers involved. In an unusual and highly complex context, we are aware that we can make a significant contribution to the stability and evolution of the sector towards more qualified services – concluded Manca – and we hope that the negotiating table between the social partners, promoted by the Ministry of Labor , can quickly lead to the definition of more effective and long-lasting rules to simultaneously ensure fair wages for all workers operating in the trust services sector and economic-financial sustainability for companies”.

The Sicuritalia group is the leader in Italy in the security sector, the second private operator in Europe, present in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Holland, with 750 million euros in revenues and 17,500 employees; through seven divisions: Private Surveillance, Transport of Valuables, Trust Services, Security Systems, Investigations, Travel Security, Cyber ​​Security, offers a range of products and services that respond in an integrated manner to the demand for security expressed by the market, combining the use of technologies, people and ICT, to guarantee solutions for the safety of its customers; has more than 100,000 customers, among which it includes the majority of the main large companies operating in Italy in the industrial, banking, commercial and public sectors (Intesa SanPaolo, Unicredit, Carrefour, Esselunga, Tim, Leonardo, Fincantieri, Eni, Enel, … ).

