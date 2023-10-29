Great news for fans of the SICARIO franchise. Since they seek to reunite the three protagonists of the first film

Producers Molly Smith and Trent Luckinbill are actively working to bring back the original Sicario trio for the third installment of the franchise. This includes Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro. Although the current SAG-AFTRA strike has caused some delays in casting, the producers are optimistic about the project and the actors are excited to continue the story.

In an interview with Collider, producers Molly Smith and Trent Luckinbill said: “Our idea is to get the cast back together with Benicio, Emily and Josh, and we have a great story to tell… Benicio, by the nature of working with us more recently, has probably been the closest to that at the moment. But we keep all talent informed. They have stayed close to it. As Trent said, the strike has slowed us down a little bit in this latest draft, but I think everyone is very excited. “Everyone knows the framework of the story and is very excited to hopefully have our shooting outline in order very soon.”

Why should Emily Blunt return?

Sicario, focuses on stopping a Mexican cartel and stopping the flow of drugs to the United States, and for the producers it is important for the franchise to have the original cast return. The first film, released in 2015, featured Blunt as FBI agent Kate Macer, Del Toro as assassin Alejandro Gillick and Brolin as CIA agent Matt Graver. While Del Toro and Brolin returned for the sequel, Sicario: Day of the Soldado in 2018, Blunt’s absence left a hole in the group dynamic that couldn’t be fully filled.

Blunt’s return would be hugely important for Sicario 3, as her character, Kate Macer, played a crucial role in the first film. Macer represented the moral heart of the story, while the other characters often carried out morally questionable actions. Her presence in the third installment would allow the narrative to maintain her bravery and present a light of hope in a dark world.

The SAG-AFTRA strike has affected casting plans for Sicario 3, causing some production delays. However, producers are still working to ensure that all the main actors return. Although it was not possible to obtain comment from Blunt due to the strike, his return would be a huge boost for the franchise. After starring in successful and acclaimed films such as Oppenheimer, Blunt would bring a wealth of experience to Sicario 3.

