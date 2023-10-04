Shy is the new production that everyone is talking about. This fall 2023 anime season looks very good, and that We have only been a few days since it started. What is clear is that one of the animes that has surprised the most and that did not appear on the lists as possible candidates to be the big surprise of the month, has ended up completely breaking the molds of both the community and the production company itself. If you want to know more about Shy, what’s new from the Blue Lock study, we invite you to read this article. And by the way, take advantage and give some support to this premiere!

All the details of Shy, what’s new this fall

Shy is an anime that has been released relatively recently and has not had the impact or popularity of others. Starting on October 2, 2023 throughout the world. So everyone everywhere is talking about this new production from the studio that made Blue Lock. Now they are betting on something radically different. What we know so far about Shy is that he will tell us the story of a world that is on the brink of World War III. Something that could put us off if we take into account the production aspect.

The series will be enjoyed with good quality, and is in charge of 8bit. It premiered internationally on October 2, 2023. Currently, at the time of writing this article, we only have one episode broadcast. The director of the anime is Masaomi Andou, who already worked on Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun among others.

Release date

As we have already mentioned before. Shy premiered internationally last Monday, October 2. It is speculated that all new episodes internationally (unless prior notice) will be re-aired weekly every Monday. Something that has been quite good for him.since it does not coincide with the premiere of other more established productions and allows it its own space to begin to shine among an increasingly wide catalog of stories and anime.

Official Shy Synopsis

Below we will leave you with the official synopsis of the work through Crunchyroll.

With the world on the brink of a third World War, superheroes emerged. Endowed with extraordinary powers, their appearance marked the beginning of an era of global peace. Each hero chose a country to inhabit, protect and serve its citizens. Shy is the heroine of Japan, gifted with superhuman strength. Her biggest adversary? Her own enormous shyness. Join Shy and her super friends as they defend the Earth and she gains confidence!

Chapter length

As is logical with all new releases, The community wonders how long the episodes of the series will be., as well as its current season and the possibility of future installments of it arriving. That is why Shy is divided into:

A total duration of 24 chapters (1 of them has already been broadcast since October 2, 2023). The anime will be divided into two consecutive parts, with the second launching in winter. Each part will have 12 chapters respectively. The estimated duration of the chapters will be around 20 minutes.

Platforms to watch it on

Currently the anime can be seen in preview and legally through Crunchyroll. Also, if you are interested, you can take a look at 20 other animes that we recommend you watch on the platform before the year is over. Currently, there are not many users who have dropped by the series, but it is becoming increasingly popular because it is something different and breaks all the schemes we had in mind for this fall 2023 season.

All the main characters of Shy

Below we will leave you a list of what apparently will be the main characters of the anime in the first chapters. The Japanese voice actors who will give life to these characters have previously participated in such important productions as Bleach:

Shy Li Ming Ming Drugs With David Wonder Jones Andreianov Iko Koishikawa