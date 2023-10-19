loading…

British PM Rishi Sunak visits Israel to express solidarity. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Israel on Thursday (19/10/2023) to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog.

“I was in Israel, a country in mourning. I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism. Today, and forever,” Sunak said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. This visit comes after US President Joe Biden visited Israel.

The prime minister’s official account also covered the visit, writing that Sunak was in Israel to meet with the country’s leaders, as well as leaders of the “wider region.”

“The UK is working to ensure that Hamas terrorism does not become a catalyst for further escalation. “All efforts must be made to prevent further loss of innocent lives,” the post read.

Sunak meets Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem. A spokesman for Downing Street, the British PM’s office, said Sunak expressed his personal condolences for the horrific loss of life in Israel due to Hamas terrorism. Sunak reiterated that the UK stands in solidarity with Israel and firmly believes in the country’s right to defend itself in line with international law.

“Sunak and Herzog agreed on the importance of getting urgent humanitarian support for Palestinians in Gaza who are also suffering,” a Downing Street spokesman said.

“Sunak welcomed yesterday’s announcement that Israel would not stop aid entering Gaza. He expressed his sincere hope that further progress can be made in providing essential food, water and medicine,” the statement said.

Sunak expressed his gratitude to President Herzog for the support Israel provided to British citizens caught up in the attack, including to the families of those taken hostage.

“Leaders agreed to continue working tirelessly to secure their release,” the Downing Street spokesman continued. He added that both leaders stressed the importance of avoiding further escalation of violence in the region and agreed to continue working together to achieve that goal.

(ahm)