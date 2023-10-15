THE VOICE OF SUMEDANG – Nikita Mirzani made another excited confession, when she named one by one the people she recognized as friends in her life.

Recently, through a live broadcast on her social media, Nikita Mirzani apparently did not mention Fitri Salhuteru’s name in her confession.

The figure of Fitri Salhuteru was previously known to be very close to Nikita Mirzani.

This was uploaded on the MAZ TV7 YouTube channel entitled ‘Nikita Mirzani Shows Off Her Friends List, No Name Fitri Salhuteru: She’s Not My Friend Anymore!!’.

“My friends are Mail, Ray Batari, Andre Black, Kak Tami, Krishna, Doctor Oki, Deri, Mas Dimas, Rudi and those I follow on Instagram are also my friends,” said Nikita Mirzani.

Suddenly, Lolly’s mother’s words caused a stir among netizens who questioned Fitri Salhuteru’s figure.

“Sis Fitri isn’t her friend,” said the netizen.

Responding to the netizen’s comments, Nikita Mirzani also emphasized that the names she did not mention above meant they were not her friends.

“If I don’t mention it, that means it’s not my friend,” said Nikita Mirzani.

Apart from that, Fitri Salhuteru previously showed her displeasure when netizens asked about her relationship with Nikita Mirzani, who was reportedly at odds.

In fact, Fitri Salhuteru emphasized that there were no problems between herself and Lolly’s mother.