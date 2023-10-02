Honda also has electric plans, really. For example, they have already had the EV with the shortest name in the world in the catalog – the E – and it will soon be joined by the electric SUV that is probably the most difficult to name in the same breath, because even the Toyota can be compared to the e:Ny1 Do not touch bZ4X. The most bizarre thing about the Honda electric range, however, is not so much the naming but the scarcity of models, or at least in our region.

Hummer genes

Honda has only just presented the Prologue in the US and although many Europeans almost dream in terms such as “electric” and “SUV”, they are not bringing this electric SUV to Europe. However, you wouldn’t say that at first glance, because in terms of design this Prologue could well stand next to a Volkswagen ID.4. For example, its smooth shapes and connected light units at the back fit completely into the European taste palette and, according to Honda, the nose is even inspired by that of the Honda E, a model that they do not carry in the US – although we do not really see the similarity. Well, the Prologue is not exactly small with its 4.87 meter length and 1.99 meter width, but a Kia EV9 is a bit larger, and we will get that in our showrooms…

There is also little to complain about on a technical level, although the Prologue will not exactly blow you off your chair. It will be available with front- or four-wheel drive, and the latter produces a maximum of 292 hp. Both variants get their power from an 85 kWh battery, which can last a maximum of 300 miles or — in European — 483 kilometers. They can then fast charge up to 155 kW, so you can count on a well-filled battery in half an hour. The Prologue owes these figures to a GM platform, because this Honda shares its Ultium base with, for example, the Cadillac Lyriq and – believe it or not – the Hummer EV.

Like the other cars on that basis, this Honda will not come to Europe, and that may be a missed opportunity. The Japanese are well on their way to ending up in the oblivion of the Old Continent, especially in the electrical field. Could something like this Prologue change that? Let us know what you think in the comments!