Maine, reservist shoots in a restaurant and bowling alley: at least 22 dead

Yet another massacre in the United States where a man in Maine opened fire with a rifle first in a restaurant and then in a bowling alley, causing the death of at least 22 people and wounding over 60 citizens.

The man, identified as Robert Card, a National Guard reservist, stationed in Saco, is still wanted by the police. The reasons for the insane act are unknown, although it emerged that the 40-year-old, a weapons instructor, had been interned for mental problems last summer.

The shooting began around 6.56 in the evening when the man entered with an AR-15 submachine gun into two premises, the Schemengees Bard and Grille Restaurant and Speratime Recreation, a restaurant and bowling alley frequented by numerous families .

After firing, the man fled in his car, a Subaru, which was found shortly after eleven in the evening in the city of Lisbon.

The images from the surveillance cameras show Robert Card with his face covered, wearing black trousers and a brown shirt, pointing the rifle at his victims.