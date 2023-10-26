Suara.com – A mass shooting occurred in the city of Lewiston, Maine, United States on Wednesday (25/10/2023). The police confirmed that the perpetrator was a firearms instructor.

Quoting from the NBC website, the shooting occurred at a bowling alley and a local bar and restaurant in Lewiston.

Maine City Public Safety recorded that 22 people died in the incident, while 60 other people were seriously injured.

After the incident, hundreds of police officers were deployed to the Lewistone area and the state of Maine to search for the man responsible for the shooting.

The police also uploaded a photo of a man carrying a semi-automatic weapon on social media Facebook. The man was identified as Robert Card.

Apart from that, they also distributed images of a white SUV used by the perpetrator, and asked the public to immediately report to the police if they saw the car.

“We encourage all businesses to lockdown and/or close while we investigate. The suspect is still at large,” the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department wrote on its official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Maine court records show that a man named Robert Card, who was born on the same date as the person charged, had traffic violations in 2001 and 2002.

However, no other criminal records are listed in the state’s electronic court records system or in some other public records.

However, a bulletin issued by the Maine Information and Analysis Center, a database for law enforcement officials, suggests Card is a trained firearms instructor and is believed to be a member of the United States Army reserves.

Not only that, law enforcement said, Card recently reported mental health issues including hearing voices and threats to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco, ME. Card reportedly received mental health treatment for two weeks before being released.

However, until now, the police are still trying to trace the whereabouts of the perpetrator to investigate the motive for the mass shooting.

