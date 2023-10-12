From its aerodynamic profile to the new vents, from the revised visor to the improved headset, up to the integrated communication system: everything in the Neotec 3 speaks of evolution

October 12, 2023

Today, we dive into the world of high-end modular helmets. We had the opportunity, thanks to friends of Helmets onlyto analyze it closely Shoei Neotec 3, the successor to the well-known Neotec 2.

This new model stands out for its elegant design and advanced technical features. From its aerodynamic profile to the new vents, from the revised visor to the improved headset, up to the integrated communication system: everything in the Neotec 3 speaks of evolution.

Not to mention the importance of safety and quality when it comes to protecting our heads

Everything is explained in the video story by our Maurizio Vettor which you can find at the beginning.

For questions Maurizio Vettor