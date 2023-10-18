All the details on the brand new Shoei GT-Air 3 and the features that differentiate it from its predecessor GT-Air 2

October 18, 2023

In the video you find at the opening of this article, Maurizio Vettor takes us exclusively at Solocaschi in Milan to reveal all the details on the brand new Shoei GT-Air 3one of the few examples available in circulation.

From aesthetics to functionality, let’s analyze together the main features that differentiate it from its predecessor, the GT-Air 2. You will see how the attention to detail and technical innovations make this helmet a must-have for motorcyclists looking for a full-face helmet suitable for sports tourism and more. How is the fit? What are the differences in the ventilation system? And the weight? And, above all, how much does it cost?

You can find out everything in the video, together with some exclusive gems for true enthusiasts!

For questions Maurizio Vettor