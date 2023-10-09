The historical study showed that cannibalism was a routine funeral practice in Europe about 15,000 years ago, where people ate their dead not out of necessity but as part of their culture.

While researchers previously found gnawed bones and human skulls modified into cups in Gough Cave in England, a study published in the journal Quaternary Science Review suggests this was not an isolated incident.

Their research focused on the Magdalene period in the late Paleolithic period.

Experts at London’s National History Museum reviewed the literature to identify 59 Magdalene sites containing human remains. Most were in France, with sites also in Germany, Spain, Russia, Britain, Belgium, Poland, the Czech Republic and Portugal.

15 showed evidence of human remains with chew marks, skull bones with cut marks, and intentionally broken bones in a pattern associated with the extraction of bone marrow for nutrients, indicating the practice of cannibalism.

There was no evidence to suggest that in some cases human remains were mixed with animal remains.

The researchers said the ritual manipulation of human remains and the frequency of this at sites across northern and western Europe indicate that cannibalism was a burial practice, rather than a food within the diet.