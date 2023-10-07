loading…

Cars burn due to a Hamas rocket attack in Ashkelon, Israel, Saturday (7/10/2023). Hamas launched Operation Storm al-Aqsa which killed 100 people in Israel. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel, which was named Operation Storm al-Aqsa, on Saturday (7/10/2023) killed 100 people and injured around 900 others.

Hamas, through its military wing; The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades attacked the Jewish state from air, land and sea.

Hamas claimed to have fired 5,000 rockets in 20 minutes. However, the Israeli military confirmed that there were more than 2,000 rocket attacks.

The Iron Dome missile defense system was activated, but was too late to anticipate Hamas’ surprise attack. Many rockets hit Israeli buildings and military installations.

Hamas militias also managed to infiltrate Israel and take over cities in Southern Israel, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel was at war.

“Since this morning, the State of Israel has been at war,” Netanyahu said, shortly after the IDF announced a military operation dubbed Operation Iron Sword.

Magen David Adom emergency services and Israel’s Health Ministry confirmed at least 100 people were killed in the afternoon and more than 900 people were injured as a result of Hamas attacks. The death toll is likely to increase.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) also confirmed that Hamas militia had captured several Israelis. However, the IDF has not been able to detail the number of people arrested.

Ofir Liebstein, chairman of the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council, was killed in a firefight with Hamas militia. Liebstein was killed while he was defending his settlement in an attack. Deputy Chairman of the Board Yossi Keren now fills his position.

Shelters have been opened throughout the state of Israel.