Unpaid taxes, trouble ahead for Microsoft. The company replies: “We will challenge the provision”

Punch coming for the tech giant led by the Indian Satya Nadella: the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the US tax authority, has asked Microsoft to pay the exorbitant sum of $29 billion in unpaid taxes from 2004 to 2013. The company reported this in a note announcing that it will appeal. Microsoft said the dispute with the IRS concerns the revenue transfer across international jurisdictions, a practice called ‘cost sharing’ and used by many large multinationals. “We firmly believe that we have acted in accordance with IRS rules and regulations and that our position is supported by case law,” said the company, which says it is ready to appeal the measure.

The taxis of US big techthey represent a problem for governments around the world who blame companies like Apple, Amazon o Microsoft to redirect revenue to countries with low or no taxation in order to escape taxation in their main markets and maximize profits. The European Union in 2016 ordered Apple to pay 13 billion euros ($14 billion) in back taxes, but Brussels lost the appeal and is awaiting the outcome of a further appeal.

But not only. Also the Italian government is moving to adapt to the EU Directive which it intends to impose on multinationals global mininum tax. In September this year the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) explained that the legislative decree will be aligned with international tax rules already established and shared at OECD and G20 level. The ongoing tax reform aims to reduce the difference between the different levels of taxation in the countries of the European area and includes two pillars: the first aims at revision of the profit allocation rules of multinationals; the second, however, is aimed at introducing one minimum taxation (global minimum tax) of 15% for multinationals and large national companiesover 750 million euros in revenues.

