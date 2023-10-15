With the soon arrival of Super Mario Wonder to Nintendo Switch, it is logical that there are thousands of users who want to find out not only about the game, but also about the most visible faces behind the development of the title. And one name is the one that comes to the fore: Shiro Mouri. A professional who has been working for Nintendo for many years and who has currently been the director in charge of leading the design and development of Super Mario Bros Wonder. In this article we will review his career and trajectory, as well as the games in which he has participated. Will you join us?

Who is Shiro Mouri?

Shiro Mouri is a programmer who has been working on such renowned sagas within Nintendo for more than 25 years. like Super Mario or Zelda in 2D. It began in 1997, and before taking charge of Super Mario Wonder, it has been leading projects like New Super Mario Bros. U on Nintendo Switch. Furthermore, his ability to program and always achieve the best results helped him contribute to installments such as The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass and Spirit Tracks on Nintendo DS.

Likewise, he was also present in the development of The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds for the Nintendo 3DS. But before all this, Mouri got his start in the legendary F-Zero, a title that came out for Nintendo 64 and developed by Nintendo EAD. He also worked on expansion kit elements for the aforementioned title on Nintendo 64DD.

Then he started working on the Pokémon Stadium series programming some very interesting minigames, and became the first Western title along with Pokémon Lab that came later. The latter allowed you to interact with Game Boy Pokémon titles thanks to the Transfer Pak.

Zelda debut

Years after having collaborated on these first projects, Mouri made his debut in Zelda with the title “Four Swords Adventures” for the GameCube. He was mainly responsible for working on everything related to programming the behavior of enemies in the game. Following his incredible work on the title, he was promoted to lead programmer for Phantom Hourglass and Spirit Tracks. Two great games for Nintendo DS that any fan remembers fondly.

A secret project after the success of Zelda on Nintendo DS

After completing all the work that went into those Nintendo DS releases of The Legend of Zelda titles, Mouri had to work alongside Hiromasa Shikata and more programmers on a secret project. This project began as a prototype that would debut on Nintendo 3DS. It was also related to Zelda, and the most popular thing was that they wanted Link to be able to merge with walls within the game. This project It was shelved for a while, as Nintendo poured a lot of resources into Wii U.

That’s when Mouri was also removed from this invention and sent to work on New Super Mario Bros. U as director. However, when it was all over, he and his team got together again and crearon The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds. It was the first game in the franchise to run at 60 FPS in a stable manner, a quality that Mouri himself pursued since his beginnings in the development of the game. As an extra contribution, Mouri also directed Tri Force Heroes on Nintendo 3DS, and the port New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe en Nintendo Switch.

All the projects Shiro Mouri has worked on in order

F-Zero X (1998) – DD Programmer

Pokémon Stadium (1999) – Minigame programmer

Pokémon Stadium 2 (2000) – Pokémon Laboratory. Programmer

Super Mario Sunshine (2002) – Camera / NPC Programming

Pokémon: Ruby and Sapphire (2003) – Programmer

The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures (2004) – Enemy programming

The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass (2007) – Programming leader

The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks (2009) – Programming leader

New Super Mario Bros. U (2012) – Programming director

New Super Luigi U (2013) – Programming director

The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds (2013) – Deputy Director / Head of Programming

The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes (2015) – System Director

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (2019) – Director

Super Mario Maker 2 (2019) – Development support

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (2023) – Director

Mouri’s statements regarding the upcoming release and development of Super Mario Wonder

Mouri has left several statements to international media during these months, about how the development of Super Mario Wonder for Nintendo Switch has been, as well as the guidelines they have followed to try to achieve the best possible look for the game in general and all its features. That is why the programmer, who right now He is the director of Super Mario Wonderhas left us statements of this type about his experience in past projects, and how they have helped Nintendo:

“I think my experience as a programmer has been very useful to me. For example, when we talk about playing an online game, what is technically difficult or possible is already established. So within those limits, taking advantage of my experience as a programmer, I have been able to find the way to put it into practice so that it is technically possible, but also very pleasant and fun. And what I’m going to share is not the definitive answer to how to run a game, but rather my personal philosophy in the sense that whenever I make a decision I really like to analyze things.”

Definitely, the release of Wonder It is being highly anticipated by fans, and in our final impressions you can find out more details about the game. Likewise, we invite you to see our article on all the Super Mario Wonder power-ups, and we recommend that you tell us your favorite. What did you think of Mouri’s career? Did you know about his legacy?