Shingeki no Kyojin is about to broadcast its final chapter live internationally. but the news regarding their future do not stop arriving. In fact, about a month ago, we informed you about the mysterious Shingeki Fly, which was finally revealed to be a future project commissioned by Isayama.

The publication of which would take place in the year 2024. The title of this extra will be called “Bad Boy”. It will belong to volume 35 of the official Shingeki manga. All currently known details arranged below.

Shingeki no Kyojin “Bad Boy” will focus on the childhood of a specific character. It will not focus on Shingeki’s future after the final panels of volume 34. We still do not know who the mysterious character will be from whom we will learn more about his childhood, but there is much speculation that it will be Levi. Isayama has always had a great appreciation for the character, and the final project will be 18 pages long. A possible draft of Shingeki Fly, as well as a “secret ending” of the manga, may be released to the public at the end of October 2023.

