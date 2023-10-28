The end of Shingeki no Kyojin is just around the corner. There are fewer days left until we put a definitive end to Eren’s fight to save the people from him. A fight that has immersed us in a journey full of dramasacrifices, losses and above all memorable characters.

Pony Canyon officially shared a few hours ago a tráiler definitivo del final de Shingeki no Kyojin. A video that has a total duration of 1:29 minutes and that puts all the meat on the grill to roll out the red carpet at the end of Isayama’s story, animated exclusively by MAPPA.

The end of Shingeki no Kyojin is scheduled for November 4, 2023. During these weeks we have compiled a compilation of all the relevant news that you need to know about the end of the series that has marked an entire decade.

As well as an exclusive look at the premiere of Shingeki Fly and Bad Boy that you can’t miss. Leave us a comment about what you think about this final trailer, and if you want to be up to date with complete coverage of Shingeki no Kyojin, follow our website. Are you prepared for an ending that can be a new beginning?

