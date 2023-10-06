Shingeki no Kyojin surprised us a few days ago with new information about the project llamado Shingeki Fly. Well, it seems that the information does not stop and we continue to receive new and interesting information that is worth highlighting about what is new about Attack on Titan.

The Shingeki Fly project is almost out, and That is if we take into account that in less than a month We will have the release of the final episode of Shingeki no Kyojin, thus putting an end to the anime. Furthermore, this franchise, which has also made its leap into video games, still has a lot to tell us:

The Shingeki art book will have new color illustrations. They will be made by Hajime Isayama himself officially. This art book will be made to order, and requests will be valid until November 30, 2023. The book will go on sale on April 30, 2024.

[Attack on Titan Art Book FLY]Released! ! Contains all color illustrations drawn by Hajime Isayama! Comes with 35 volumes of the newly drawn manga “Akudo” and 4 other gorgeous bonuses! This is a completely made-to-order item that will only be available if you make a reservation between today and November 30th! Check below for details! https://t.co/UA0Ex4k1D5 #Attack on Titan art book FLY #shingekiFLY pic.twitter.com/V0ijCEoynZ —[Attack on Titan Art Book FLY]Official account (@shingeki_FLY) October 3, 2023

It is also suggested that we will have new illustrations and content that It may lead to a different ending than the one we saw in the manga.. Something that many fans are hoping to see, as well as the respective and possible changes in the ending of the anime.

Via: Twitter “X”