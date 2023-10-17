How is the Survey Corps composed and what is its mission in Shingeki no Kyojin?

Who are the members of the Survey Corps and what is the mission of this organization?

In the fight against the titans that stalk the interior of the walls in Shingeki no Kyojin, the Paradis Armed Forces participate with various organizations, such as the Garrison Troops, the Military Police and, of course, the Survey Corps, which is also known as the Survey Corps.

This organization is one of the most prominent and important in the history of Shingeki no Kyojin, and was made up of various characters who, likewise, played a fundamental role in the advancement of the plot in this work. Next, We will tell you more about this entity.

What is the Survey Corps in Shingeki no Kyojin and what is its mission?

As mentioned previously, the Survey Corps is one of the organizations that is part of the Paradis Armed Forcesbeing one of three options that recruits can choose to join once they graduate.

The objective of this organization was modified as the story of Shingeki no Kyojin progressed. Initially, the mission of the Survey Corps was research about titansin order to create strategies and find ways to beat them.

Once the truth about the titans and what lies beyond the island is discovered, the Survey Corps’ mission changed, now being to serve as main strike forces in the fight against Marley.

Finally, his great final objective in history was, ultimately, stop Eren from carrying out his genocidal plans after having activated the Rumble, with the intention of wiping out a large part of humanity.

Who are the members of the Shingeki no Kyojin Survey Corps?

Throughout the entire history and chronology of Shingeki no Kyojin, there were many characters who were part of the Survey Corps, although its members have been considerably reduced in number over time. All the characters who have been part of the Exploration Corpsboth in the past and at the end of the series, are shown below.

Current members

The characters who, at the end of the Shingeki no Kyojin story, continue to be active members of the Survey Corps are:

Armin Arlert: 15th and current commander of the Exploration Corps, appointed by Hange Zoë.Levi Ackerman– Current Squad Captain in the Special Operations Squadron or Levi’s Squadron.Pure brown: Although he left the Survey Corps after confessing to being a traitor and infiltrated enemy, after Eren activates the Rumble, he joins his former companions again to stop Eren and save humanity.Jean Kirstein– A member of Levi’s Squad, he participated in the final attempt to stop the Rumble started by Eren.Connie Springer– A member of Levi’s Squad, he participated in the final attempt to stop the Rumble started by Eren.Mikasa Ackerman– A member of Levi’s Squad, she is considered one of the best soldiers in the Survey Corps, and also participated in the final attempt to stop the Rumbling started by Eren.

Previous members

Los characters who at some point in history stopped being part of the Exploration Corpseither because they decided to abandon it or because they died, are:

11th Commander: former commander of the Exploration Corps, died during an expedition outside the walls. He was succeeded by Keith Shadis.Keith Shadis: former commander of the Exploration Corps, who resigned his position after realizing that all his expeditions had failed; he was succeeded by Erwin Smith. He died in a Paradis port, sacrificing himself to save the alliance between Marley Warriors and Survey Corps soldiers.Erwin Smith: former commander of the Exploration Corps, he died after being seriously injured after carrying out a suicide plan along with many other soldiers, riding horses in the direction of the Beast Titan, while it threw stones at them; this happened on the Return Mission to Shiganshina. He was succeeded by Hange Zoë.Hange Zoë: former commander of the Survey Corps and former Squad Leader of the fourth squad, she died after sacrificing herself so that her team could advance the mission to stop Eren, facing the colossal titans that were approaching with the Rumble, being burned by the steam that these emitted. She was succeeded by Armin Arlert.Klaus: Former Squad Leader, died in the Return Mission to Shiganshina, killed by stones thrown by the Beast Titan.Marlene: Former Squad Leader, died in the Return Mission to Shiganshina, killed by stones thrown by the Beast Titan.Dirk: Former Squad Leader, died in the Return Mission to Shiganshina, killed by stones thrown by the Beast Titan.Mike Zacharius: Former Squad Leader, died devoured by titans.Rashad: Died during the wall restoration mission.Lauda: Died during the wall restoration mission.Dita Ness: Died killed by the Female Titan.Darius Baer Walbrunn: Died killed by the Female Titan.Erd Gin: Died killed by the Female Titan.Gunther Schultz: Died killed by the Female Titan.Auruo Brossard: Died killed by the Female Titan.Petra Ral: Died killed by the Female Titan.Luke Siss: Died killed by the Female Titan.Sasha Blouse: member of the Recruit Troop of Cycle No. 104, he died from a gunshot that Gabi gave him during the Mission in Marley.Ilse Langnar: She died devoured by a titan in episode 2 of the OVA Shingeki no Kyojin: Ilse no Techou, during Expedition No. 34 outside the walls.Moses Braun: He dies during one of the expeditions, in the first episode of the series, being the first person killed by the Titans in history.Nanaba: Dies eaten by titans while trying to save Gelgar during the Mission at the Rose Wall.Lynne: Dies from a rock the Beast Titan throws at her and Henning during the Rose Wall mission.Henning: Dies from a rock the Beast Titan throws at him and Lynne during the Rose Wall mission.Gelgar– Dies eaten by titans after running out of swords during the Rose Wall mission.Moblit Berner: A member of the fourth squad, led by Hange Zoë, died from the explosion caused by Bertolt’s transformation in the Return to Shiganshina mission, after having saved Hange by throwing her into a well to protect her from the explosion.Keiji: A member of the fourth squad, led by Hange Zoë, was killed by Traute Caven, who shot him in the face.Jurgen: He died devoured by titans while trying to recover the body of his friend Ivan along with Dieter, during the confrontation against the Female Titan.Ivan: He died devoured by titans during the confrontation against the Female Titan.Peer: Dies during the confrontation against the Female Titan.Thomas: It is presumed that he died during the Battle of Shingashina District, as he was not among the nine surviving soldiers.Nifa: A member of the fourth squad, led by Hange Zoë, was killed by Kenny Ackerman.Abel: He was killed by a shot fired in the face by one of Kenny Ackerman’s subordinates.Marlowe Freudenberg: Died in the Return Mission to Shiganshina, killed by stones thrown by the Beast Titan.Floch Forster: member of the Jaegerists, killed by Mikasa.Gordon: Died in the Return Mission to Shiganshina, killed by stones thrown by the Beast Titan.Sandra: Died in the Return Mission to Shiganshina, killed by stones thrown by the Beast Titan.Lobov: He was killed by a shot to the head from Gabi.Louise– She was seriously injured during the Paradis War, but it is not known if she recovered from her injuries, so it is unknown if she is alive or not.Arrival: He was killed by Levi Ackerman after being transformed into a pure titan by Zeke.Bertolt Hoover: member of the Recruit Troop of Cycle No. 104, he died after being devoured by Armin after he transformed into a titan.Ymir: member of the Recruit Troop of Cycle No. 104, she died after being devoured by Porco so that he could inherit her titan.History Reiss: She left the Survey Corps to inherit the throne and assume her responsibility as queen of the walls.

