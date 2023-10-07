Shingeki no Kyojin is getting closer every day to its long-awaited ending in the anime. And in addition to having an interesting project that will premiere at the end of April 2024, it seems that japanese television has big plans for this final stretch of one of the best anime of the last decade.

The Japanese television network NHK has announced that it will do an interview with the main character of Attack on Titan on the day October 23, 2023. Oddly enough, this is the new situation facing Isayama’s work in Japan. With the goal of sitting a new precedent rarely seen.

The interview in question can be seen from October 23, 2023 on the channel “Professional Work Style en NHK”.

It is not yet known if the interview will reach outside of Japan, but we will surely have videos on social networks and on platforms like YouTube about. It is the first time in the history of Japanese entertainment that a “interview” to an anime character. We will most likely see a 3D rendering of Eren with his original voice actor in Shingeki no Kyojin.

It didn’t take long for the news to go viral on social networks and be the talk of thousands of fans. Do you think it will be a success?