Shingeki Fly is the future project of Shingeki no Kyojin, and as we promised weeks ago in our note on this topic, we have discovered new information about the project that aims to revolutionize the Attack on Titan manga again.

The community trembles like the Rumble and with the arrival of this new update of the Shingeki no Kyojin manga. While many are waiting for the final chapter and its feared outcome, others are those who have their eyes set on this Shingeki Fly project, which seems to be quite revolutionary with respect to Isayama’s original story. What we know so far is:

The new Shingeki Fly manga will have a total of 18 pages of output.

It will be made by himself Hajime Isayama.

It will be included in the artbook of Attack on Titan Fly.

Will be called “Bad Boy”, or “Bad Boy.” You already have a draft secret ending that we will end up seeing in the future and that can change everything.

You can reserve now to get the first orders for this project, along with the date of November 30, 2023. What’s your opinion about it?

Via: Shingeki Fly on Twitter