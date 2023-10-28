Suara.com – The Indonesian national team coach, Shin Tae-yong, is currently facing a serious problem with injuries to three core players ahead of the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone which will be held in November 2023. Shin Tae-yong, along with the Garuda squad, will face two crucial matches in soon.

The Indonesian national team will first face the Iraqi national team in the opening match of Group F of the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone at the Basra International Stadium, Basra, Iraq, on Thursday, 16 November 2023.

Then, Marc Klok and his colleagues will meet the Philippine National Team at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, Manila, on Tuesday, November 21 2023, in their second Group F match.

However, ahead of two important matches in the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in the Asian zone, Shin Tae-yong received less than encouraging news.

Three main Indonesian national team players who play abroad are injured and have not fully recovered.

The three players affected by the injury are Marselino Ferdinan (KMSK Deinze), Elkan Baggott (Ipswich Town), and Ivar Jenner (FC Utrecht).

Marselino Ferdinan, who is 19 years old, has suffered a worsening hamstring injury and is expected to be out for the next few weeks.

Previously, Marselino Ferdinan also suffered an injury when he was called up by Shin Tae-yong to join the Indonesian national team in the match against Brunei Darussalam in the first round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asian zone.

This news has been confirmed by his club, KMSK Deinze.

Meanwhile, Elkann Baggott, a 20 year old defender, also suffered a back injury after helping the Indonesian national team to a 6-0 victory over Brunei Darussalam in the previous qualifying match.

Currently, he has not fully recovered and is not included in Ipswich Town’s line-up against Bristol City on Thursday, 26 October 2023.

Meanwhile, Ivar Jenner also suffered an injury before the Indonesian National Team faced Brunei Darussalam so he was not called up for the match.

To date, this 19 year old midfielder has not fully recovered from his injury and has not appeared in a match with FC Utrecht U-21 until October 2023.