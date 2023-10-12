Suara.com – Brunei Darussalam coach Mario Rivera admitted that he had received information regarding the strength of the Indonesian national team. He got it through Paul Munster.

Paul Munster currently serves as Technical Director (Dirtek) Brunei Darussalam. Previously, he managed the BRI Liga 1 club Bhayangkara FC.

While coaching Bhayangkara FC from 1 September 2019 to 1 April 2022, it is believed that Munster knows more or less the ins and outs of Indonesian football.

This was used by the Brunei National Team, especially coach Mario Rivera, to find out the characteristics of the Indonesian National Team’s game.

“I’ve talked to him a lot about Indonesian football. Of course he has knowledge about football and several Indonesian players,” said Mario Rivera in a press conference ahead of the match at SUGBK, Jakarta, Wednesday (11/10/2023).

A number of Brunei Darussalam National Team players take part in a training session at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Jakarta, Wednesday (11/10/2023). This training is part of preparations ahead of the match against the Indonesian National Team in the first phase of the 2023 World Cup Qualification. ANTARA FOTO/Galih Pradipta/tom.

“This knowledge will help us face Indonesia,” he added.

The Indonesian national team will face Brunei Darussalam in the first round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in the Asian zone which will take place on 12 and 17 October 2023.

The Garuda squad will have host status in the first leg at SUGBK, before five days later they will challenge Brunei at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium, Bandar Seri Begawan.

Brunei last faced the Indonesian National Team in the Group A phase of the 2022 AFF Cup. At that time, the Garuda squad won 7-0.

