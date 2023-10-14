Coach Justin recalled the time he said Shin Tae-yong was “something” and he was being bullied.

The Indonesian National Team’s victory over the Brunei Darussalam National Team in the preliminary first leg of the 2026 World Cup Qualification Asia Zone, Thursday (12/10/2023), Coach Justin said that our football level is currently at Asian level.

Coach Shin Tae-yong’s success in guiding his team to a score of 6-0 really makes him feel relieved, plus his lack of satisfaction with this achievement shows how much the former South Korean national team football player and coach who led his country’s national team to win over the German national team in 2018 has class. As well as the desire for the Indonesian National Team to become one of the teams respected by opponents because of their achievements.

“Two years ago I said, our football is at Asian level,” explained the futsal coach and football commentator whose full name is Justinus Lhaksana.

“Because I see the development of the Indonesian National Team. Even though there are people shouting that we lost, Shin Tae-yong is out because he can’t be in the AFF, that’s okay. I see the process is correct, Shin Tae-yong knows when his children have to play close together, play far away “, when to use space, when to block, play from the wing, when to enter the middle, be ready to be included,” he continued.

Shin Tae Yong and Dimas Drajad who scored a hat-trick in the 2026 Asia Zone World Cup Qualification preliminary match against Brunei (12/10/2023) (source: (doc. pssi.org))

According to Coach Justin, all of Shin Tae-yong’s decisions can be listened to, including player replacements.

“After two years of shouting and being bullied, it slowly became apparent that three national teams entered the Asian level through qualifying, not the hosts,” said Coach Justin.

Is this not an achievement, said Coach Justin, half asking.

“Do we only need trophies? We should be realistic. We are just building,” he said.

The sentence voiced by Coach Justin is really similar to what the General Chairman of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) said that Indonesian football is in progress. Nothing is instant, everything must be done and it takes time.

List of 25 Indonesian National Team players who went to Brunei Darussalam for preliminary 2026 World Cup Qualification Asia Zone:

1. Edo Febriansyah – Persib Bandung

2. Marc Klok – Persib Bandung

3. Ricky Kambuaya – Dewa United

4. Rachmat Irianto – Persib Bandung

5. Dimas Drajad – Persikabo 1973

6. Nadeo Argawinata – Borneo FC

7. Dzaky Asraf – PSM Makassar

8. Syahrul Trisna – Persikabo 1973

9. Wahyu Prasetyo – PSIS Semarang

10.Witan Sulaeman – Persija Jakarta

11. Rizky Ridho – Persija Jakarta

12. Dendy Sulistyawan – Bhayangkara FC

13. Ernando Ari – Persebaya Surabaya

14. One Maulana Vikri – Dewa United

15. Ramadhan Sananta – Exactly Solo

16. Fachruddin Aryanto – Madura United

17. Saddil Ramdani – Sabah FC

18. Hokky Caraka – PSS Sleman

19. Pratama Arhan – Tokyo Verdy

20. Asnawi Mangkualam – Jeonnam Dragons

21. Sandy Walsh – KV Mechelen

22. Shayne Pattynama – Viking FK

23. Arkhan Fikri – Arema FC

24. Rafael Struick – ADO The Hague

25. Elkan Baggott – Ipswich Town

