The Shibarmy Scam Alerts account, an account dedicated to reporting scams and protecting the Shiba Inu community, recommends not connecting wallets to unknown dApps and offers 5 key tips to protect yourself.

The first thing they warn is that you should be careful with phishing dApps. Often, cybercriminals create dApps almost identical to legitimate platforms associated with SHIB, BONE, LEASH, Shiboshis, MV or other assets.

To identify these types of traps, Shiba Inu strongly recommends checking the dApp URL name to ensure that it is the official version.

The second, but very related, thing is to be very attentive to fake dApp accounts, taking into account the same advice. There are many scammers who create fake accounts claiming to represent reputable projects or services related to the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

In this sense, It is best to verify the legitimacy of the account and the dApp before chatting or revealing any personal information.

Third, it warns about the potential danger of unsolicited messages, since Scammers may use email or chat platforms to imitate well-known projects or team members linked to SHIB, BONE, LEASH, Shiboshis, MV or other assets. In this sense, it is essential to always confirm the identity of the sender before acting.

In fourth place, It is very important to pay attention to the spelling or format of the token names. Scammers like to invent tokens with names eerily similar to well-known ones, hoping to fool unsuspecting investors.

Consequently, before interacting with any dApp, it is key to ensure that you are dealing with the official name of the token and the details that accompany it.

Finally, you have to be careful with unofficial channels. Instead, they should stick to the official communication channels of the Shiba Inu ecosystem projects or groups. It is also important to refrain from conducting financial transactions or providing sensitive information through unofficial channels.