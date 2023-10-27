The second heat of the Mugello race of the Coppa Shell Europe Ferrari Challenge went to the archives, offering endless emotions, mistakes, accidents, and the last title of the class linked to the Old Continent that was still to be awarded, that of the Coppa Shell AM.

The race was a succession of emotions that ended up rewarding Ernst Kirchmayr, Austrian driver of the Gohm team, Baron Motorsport. He was the fastest and most consistent, good at taking advantage of the mistakes of those in front of him to take the lead and bring home the last seasonal success of the 2023 Ferrari Challenge.

At first the success seemed to already be in the hands of Axel Sartingen, former Coppa Shell champion. But his early start led to the inevitable penalty to be served with a Drive Through. This put him out of the game, not to mention the one taken by Murat Cuhadaroglu, author of a contact with Christian Kinch in the early stages of the race.

What made Kirchmayr’s race even easier was the accident at Buccine triggered by a collision by Christian Herdt-Wipper against John Dhillon. The two were fighting for second place behind the Austrian, but the contact led to both retiring and the first Safety Car of the race to come out.

With the two out of the running, Kanji Yagura rose from fourth to second, while Manuela Gostner rose from fifth to third. An unexpected gift, which however both seemed to have to defend from mutual attacks in the final laps of the race.

Once the Safety Car returns. when there were about 3 minutes to go before the end of the race, Stephen Earle spun and got stuck in the sand. This caused the Safety Car to intervene instantly, freezing the race until the checkered flag. Thus Kirchmayr triumphed ahead of Yagura and Manuela Gostner. Thanks to this result, the CDP – MP Racing team driver managed to take second place in the championship behind Sartinger.

Nice class victory for Stefano Marrazzi, dominator in AM with the 488 Challenge Evo of the Rossocorsa team. But the most important aspect is Motohkiro Isozaki’s second place. The Japanese driver, until now fighting with Kirk Baerwaldt, won the class title, ahead of Josef Schumacher of the Eberlein Automobile team at the finish line.

Ferrari Challenge – Coppa Shell Europe – Race 2 (Ranking)