He is the test subject for his own gene therapy and claims that his biological age has dropped to 21 years. The scientific community has not yet endorsed the method.

The race to slow down the biological clock has taken a surprising turn thanks to Liz Parrish, the businesswoman who has become patient zero of your own genetic experiment. Imagine looking in the mirror and, despite being 52 years old, seeing a reflection that seems to belong to a 21-year-old girl. It seems like science fiction, right?

Liz Parrish’s motivation came not from vanity, but from maternal concern. After her son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, this businesswoman entered the field of biotechnology, founding BioViva Science. Their goal: to unravel the possibilities of gene therapies to combat diseases, eventually aging, and even death?

You would think that she has a battalion of scientists behind her, but the surprising thing is that She is not a biologist or scientist.. According to Insider, he immersed himself in bioscience and longevity forums, passionately studying its theories and treatments.

The central approach is based on the use of telomerase, known for its anti-aging potential. And follistatin, associated with improving muscle mass, among other substances. Parrish describes a process of cellular reprogramming.

Parrish didn’t stop at theory. He traveled to Bogotá to undergo his own treatment, circumventing United States legal restrictions. At a private clinic, she received more than 100 injections that introduced selected genes into various parts of his body, including his triceps, thighs, buttocks and face.

This decision led her to affirm that, while initially her cells indicated an age of 65 years at 44, after treatment they reflected that of a 21-year-old. However, the scientific community is skeptical and does not recognize his method.

Future applications against dementia or Parkinson’s

His case was presented at the Longevity World Forum, an international conference on healthy aging that is celebrating its second edition in Valencia, where he announced that they will begin working with the protein PGC-1alpha, which they believe could help treat dementia or Parkinson’s.

Precisely, this cellular reprogramming places it close to the predictions about the achievement of human immortality, which proposes similar methods, although with nanobots to achieve it.

Liz Parrish’s journey illustrates the human desire to overcome biological barriers. Although the jury is still out on the veracity and safety of his treatment, his story urges the scientific community to look with curiosity and caution at the limits of what is possible.