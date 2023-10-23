Who wouldn’t kill to know which stars will sneak into Deadpool 3, the next installment of the mercenary with a mouth?

Boys, girls, fans of action and practical jokes: fasten your seatbelts, because the news I bring you today has substance. We all know that Deadpool 3 is on the way, but have you wondered who will be the new faces that will join the irreverent mercenary? For sure yes. And hey, it seems that Shawn Levy, the director of the film, is freaking out about the names he has in the hat trick.

The director and the secrets of casting

Shawn Levy He’s not one to let things go easily, but in a recent appearance on The Jess Cagle Show he couldn’t help but drop some clues. He did not confirm or deny whether the great Taylor Swift will make an appearance, but he seemed very happy with the cast that is confirmed. His exact words were: “I love the proliferation of casting rumors on the internet, because I never have to say what is real and what is fantasy.” Come on, he’s having a lot of fun with the mystery.

This is where things get spicy, because the fan theories They are like churros: you can’t eat just one. Some are betting that Taylor Swift could play Dazzler, the mutant singer. And speaking of mutants, Daniel Radcliffe as an alternate version of Wolverine is also in the mix. Come on, if this is confirmed, the fandom can break the internet!

More than just a script

For those who don’t know yet, Deadpool 3 script It is not the work of a single brain. Shawn Levy has co-written the film with a top team including Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Zeb Wells. And as if that were not enough, some actors from the original cast such as Morena Baccarin and Hugh Jackman will return to reprise their roles.

Deadpool 3’s catch-all seems to be bigger than we imagined. Channing Tatum as Gambit, Ian McKellen as Magneto, or even Ben Affleck as Daredevil, are just some of the surprises that could be coming. And the icing on the cake? Jennifer Garner could also return as Elektra. This casting is a real star festival!

Deadpool’s giant steps in the movies

Deadpool, as a character, has made an incredible turn in his film adaptation. We go from a fairly forgettable version in X-Men Origins: Wolverine to a leading character who has broken all schemes. Who would have thought that a mercenary with a mouth who breaks the fourth wall would find his place in the world of celluloid? Ryan Reynolds put on the suit and, as if it were a second skin, he became the Deadpool we all wanted to see. His irreverent humor and his lack of scruples when facing any situation did a favor to the superhero genre, which sometimes errs on the side of taking itself too seriously.

As to cameos and character crossovers, this is not new in the comics universe, but in cinema it is a terrain that is explored with more caution. Marvel has been the pioneer in creating an interconnected cinematic universe, and now with Deadpool 3, it seems that the doors will open to new possibilities. Will this be the film that presents us with an amalgamation of characters from different franchises and universes on the big screen? The wait is becoming eternal, but everything indicates that it will be an explosive cocktail of familiar faces and surprises. And with Shawn Levy at the helm, one can only expect the ride to be exciting from start to finish.

Premiere date on air

As a final touch, it would be time to talk about the release date, but it turns out that it has been postponed and there is no official announcement about it yet. What is clear is that Deadpool 3 is going to give us a lot to talk about and, hopefully, it will offer us dream cameos. Who knows? Maybe they even change the date to surprise us even more.