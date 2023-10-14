The director considers the singer to be a “creative force” unique in her generation like Steven Spielberg was.

There is no doubt that Taylor Swift has managed to surpass the limits of the music industry to become a new mass phenomenon in the film industrybecause with the premiere of his documentary Eras Tour, which shows his last big tour, he has managed to achieve astronomical box office figures very similar to the big blockbusters.

In fact, the singer has already taken her first steps in directing with some of her video clips, such as the short film All Too Well in which director Shawn Levy appears, who has acknowledged that Swift didn’t ask him for any advice on directing because she didn’t really need it. “Taylor hasn’t consulted me at all about directing because she’s a wonderful director.”

The director of Deadpool 3 acknowledged that he remembered an anecdote he experienced with one of the greats of cinema of all time: Steven Spielberg. “Spielberg once came to visit the filming of a film that he produced and that I directed., Pure Steel, and I asked him, ‘How do I know what the right camera shot is?’ To which he replied: ‘The one you consider is the correct one.'”

“Y For me that is what Taylor Swift has managed to do, because she knows how to trust her instincts in a unique way.“acknowledged the director, a friend of the singer thanks to her connection with the actress Blake Lively who, in turn, is the wife of Ryan Reynolds, a close friend of Levy with whom he is going to work again in Deadpool 3.

Someone unique of his generation

But Levy He has not only compared Taylor Swift to Steven Spielberg but also to another of the great divas of music, Beyoncé, who is going to follow in the same footsteps as the singer by releasing her own documentary about her tour. “The list that Taylor and Beyoncé are on is very short.”

“Taylor Swift has the ability to know perfectly what she wants her creative piece to be, the music, the lyrics, the chorus, in a video clip, on the tour…he has a deep and very vivid knowledge of what he wants to do,” the Deadpool director explained in an interview with EW.