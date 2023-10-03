Shattered Heavendeveloped and published by Leonardo Interactive, will arrive on November 8, 2023 on Steam, thus exiting Early Access. Shattered Heaven is the dark-fantasy Italian roguelike card game with role-playing mechanics published by Leonardo Interactive.

In the last months of development, the support and enthusiasm of the community was fundamental, as it actively contributed to perfecting the production, allowing us to create an engaging and satisfying gaming experience. In preparation for launch, a further update to the version currently available in early access on Steam is expected on October 4th and will bring with it additional content and improvements. The latest update to Shattered Heaven introduced the Ascension mode, a particular type of roguelike gaming experience in which it will be possible to tackle a series of procedurally generated levels that will force the player to repeat the dungeons all over again in case of defeat

