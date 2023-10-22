Selebtek.suara.com – Santo Yoseph School and Global Multimedia Vocational School held an activity entitled Uncaged Asteria. This event is a place to show creativity, talent in the fields of arts and sports as well as concern for the environment.

According to Cecillia Juniani, as COO of SMK Global Multimedia, the event which will take place on 13 – 21 October 2023 at Global Multimedia School, Sawah Besar, Central Jakarta is an educational institution’s commitment to forming global citizenship and multimedia skills while encouraging responsibility towards the environment.

“This event involves all students from KB, Kindergarten, Elementary School, Santo Yoseph Middle School and also Global Multimedia Vocational School. “We collaborated between students and teachers who were all involved in this activity,” said Cecillia in her statement to media crew, Saturday (21/10/2023).

This annual event, which is held jointly by 2 schools, presents various competitions such as basketball, digital poster design, mobile legends games, modern dance, futsal, creative dance, and others. The activities being contested involve other schools with thousands of participants.

Also read: Music Festival for High School Students Looking for School Music Stars 2023, Here are the Conditions

“The aim of this Asteria event, apart from being a forum for students’ expression in showing their skills in sports and creativity, also aims to provide insight and awareness, especially in protecting the environment. “In this case, we are distributing tomato and chili seeds as an example of concern for the environment and food security,” said Denny Sung, Chair of the Bhakti Adirajasa Foundation and Person in Charge of the Uncaged Asteria Event.

For information, Santo Yoseph School is a school that focuses on the school of future cois global citizen and SMK GMC is a vocational high school that focuses on multimedia skills which include graphic design, photos, videos, 3D animation and games.