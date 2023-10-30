Sharks are one of the most enigmatic and fascinating animals on our planet. They have been here since before trees existed, a fact that makes our heads explode. From another original perspective, The sharks are so old that they have circled the Milky Way twice. Let’s explain it, because it is very curious.

These animals are considered “living fossils” because they have barely changed in millions of years.. The Cladoselache, the ancestor of the shark that lived 380 million years ago, was already practically the same as today’s sharks:

No bu Tamura/Wikimedia Commons

Sharks aren’t just ancient. They are also the animals that live the longest. Greenland sharks have been found and, after medical analysis, have been certified as They are more than 400 years old. They were born when Cervantes was writing Don Quixote or the Caribbean pirates were terrorizing the seas.

Sharks and their journey through the Milky Way

As we have commented, Sharks have been on Earth for 450 million yearsbefore trees existed, and 200 million years before the arrival of the dinosaurs.

With these incredible figures, IFL Science has come up with a curious comparison. It turns out that Sharks have already circled the Milky Way twice. How do they come to this conclusion?

In the same way that the Earth revolves around the Sun, Our Solar System orbits the center of our galaxy, the Milky Way..

The Solar System moves at a speed of 828,000 kilometers per hour, and is located 28,000 light years from the center of the galaxy. Taking out the calculator, The Solar System takes about 220 million years to orbit the Earth. Milky Way.

Since there have been 450 million sharks on Earth, they have already circled the Milky Way twice. Very few genera of animals or plants can boast of this. By comparison, hominids, the ancestors of humans, are barely older than 4 million years.

How have they been able to survive so long, avoiding four mass extinctions? The key is in its variety as a genre. There are many species of sharks, which live in the deepest waters, even in rivers, and they can eat everything: plankton, fish, crabs, seals, whales, etc. Many species became extinct, but others managed to survive and generate new ones.

Sharks make us fear and admire. These curious facts make us see that they are unique animals. Some live more than 400 years, and as an animal genus, they have circled the Milky Way twice, and they have been here since before trees existed.. Authentic living fossils!