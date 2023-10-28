Shannon Lee speaks out about Tarantino’s “problematic” view of her father, Bruce Lee, in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Hey, if you’re a fan of Bruce Lee, maybe you were a little shocked by how he was painted in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Let’s talk about it, because Shannon Lee, the daughter of the martial arts icon, has come to the fore again to talk about this hot topic. And no, it doesn’t look like she’ll be sending Tarantino a Christmas card this year.

A little context, in case you’re lost.

The film, released in 2019, takes us through Hollywood in the late 60s, when Bruce Lee was the rising star that everyone wanted to see. At one point in the film, Brad Pitt faces off in a skirmish with Lee, played by Mike Moh, who presents us with a cocky and arrogant Bruce. Shannon Lee’s reaction at the time? Not at all happy, kids.

Shannon already cried foul when the film was released, but now she has returned to the subject in a recent chat with The Telegraph. “It’s interesting. I really don’t know… I’ve never met (Tarantino). I don’t know what his problem is with my father. Clearly, he thinks my father is great, because he has copied him quite a bit. But at the same time, I think he has been told many stories from people that he has encountered my father and he has had a negative reaction,” said the daughter of the legendary martial artist.

Where does the Tarantino version come from?

“Most of these stories come from white men,” Shannon continued. “I think Quentin has heard a lot of those stories and he believes them. A lot of people saw my dad as conceited, you know?”

But hey, Tarantino has also had something to say about this whole mess. At the time, the director commented: “Bruce Lee was a pretty arrogant guy. The way he talked, I didn’t make up much of that. I heard him say things like that.” Come on, Tarantino didn’t invent that representation of Bruce, or so he says.

Reality or fiction?

The Bruce Lee who won our hearts was not only a top-notch martial artist, but also a figure who left his mark on popular culture. This is a guy who broke barriers in Hollywood, at a time when Asian actors rarely had significant roles. With films like Enter the Dragon and his unforgettable series The Green Hornet, Bruce became an icon that transcends generations.

Now, if we look at other heavyweights of action cinema, such as Stallone or Schwarzenegger, we see that they have also been subjected to different representations on the big screen. But rarely have these interpretations raised as much stir as Tarantino’s portrayal of Bruce Lee. It is a situation that makes us wonder why the representation of some iconic figures generates more controversy than others.

Who will tell the truth?

Tarantino’s film thus becomes a new chapter in the long history of Bruce Lee’s cultural impact. Is it because his legacy strikes not only a chord with action cinema, but also issues of racial representation and cultural stereotypes? Only time will tell if Tarantino’s vision in any way affects Bruce Lee’s unbreakable legacy.

And what do you think? Did Tarantino go too far or was he simply making films?

This controversy may not come to an end anytime soon, but one thing is for sure: the conversation about how we represent iconic figures in film is as alive as ever. Oh, and in case you were wondering, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is currently available to stream on Netflix.