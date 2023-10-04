Travel to the magical world of Shang-Chi’s youth and discover the meaning behind his quest for immortality

Who hasn’t ever wanted to be immortal? Shang-Chi, Marvel’s martial arts hero, immerses himself in this eternal desire at a very young age. But what is really at stake when a 12-year-old boy searches for the secret to immortality?

The search for immortality

We look back to a time when Shang-Chi was just a young apprentice with big questions. The new book, Shang-Chi and the quest for immortality, Written and drawn by the talented Victoria Ying, it gives us a never-before-seen glimpse of the martial arts master.

But first, let’s talk about the creator, Ying. This is not her first foray into the world of illustration. Have you heard of the Disney movies Frozen or Moana? Well then, Ying has worked on these and other high-profile animated projects, including exploring heroic universes in DC Comics’ “Diana: Princess of the Amazons.” Her experience drawing iconic characters ensures that we are in good hands.

The graphic novel takes us to a reconfigured past of the character, focusing on his beginnings as heir to the Five Weapons Society. Intrigued by rumors about the waning power of his enigmatic father, Zheng-Zhu, Shang-Chi begins his search for the mysterious Peaches of Immortality. A treasure that will take him beyond the walls of the family castle, where the realities of his father and the outside world will hit him head on.

This book not only explores the martial arts master’s past, but aligns with a wave of graphic novels aimed at children, such as “Spider-Man: Cosmic Chaos” and “Captain Marvel Soars Above.” These releases reflect the ongoing expansion of the Shang-Chi universe, enhanced by his film debut in The Legend of the Ten Rings.

More than a punch and a flying kick

He is not just a martial arts master; He is also a character that makes us reflect on universal themes such as family, legacy and the search for identity. The character’s stories have always resonated because they go beyond high kicks and impressive action sequences. In this sense, Ying has a very rich canvas to draw on, one that involves both the adrenaline of combat and deep human emotions.

Do you want more stories that explore the complexity of heroes? We must not forget that Marvel is no stranger to exploring the earliest stages of its characters. From Spider-Man as a high school student to the youthful adventures of Captain Marvel, the publisher has shown a special talent for capturing the human drama that lies beneath the mask. In that context, The Quest for Immortality is another brilliant entry that invites us to examine how our formative experiences influence the heroes we become.

A redefined hero?

While the character joined the pages of Marvel in the 1970s, the 2021 film completely reimagined him. The film moved away from the street-level character to embrace a more mystical and grandiose approach, something that is also being reflected in the new Marvel comics publications. Soon, he will become a new member of the Thunderbolts team, further expanding his presence in the super heroic universe.

Lin search of immortality It is not just a work of entertainment; is an emotional journey that delves into the family and personal complexities of a rising hero. And if you’re wondering if this is an adventure you’d like to take, the answer is a resounding yes.