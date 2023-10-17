Although the 46-year-old singer has had a few months full of success and recognition after the release of new music and has said that she feels like she is on “a professional honeymoon”, “very much in love” with her craft It seems that his 92-year-old father’s health is not at its best.

Presumably, William MebarakShakira’s father He is in poor health, so the singer would have taken an emergency flight to her native Colombia; She was seen at the airport in Barranquillas, Colombia, this time without her children accompanying her.

Shakira travels to be with her father

According to a video shared by Impacto News, This Saturday, October 14, Shakira was captured at the Ernesto Cortissoz airport, in Barranquillaapparently on an emergency trip he made to attend to family complications that arose.

The news item pointed out that the Colombian’s father would be suffering health problems due to issues with his head, which was subjected to a procedure to have a Hakim valve installed (a valve that allows excess cerebrospinal fluid to be extracted).

In June, it was announced that William Mebarak underwent surgery for the hydrocephalus he suffered from; A year ago, the artist’s father suffered a serious fall at his house and had to be hospitalized.

